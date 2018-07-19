Student news

4 earn degrees from WGU

SHERIDAN — The following local residents have received their degree from Western Governors University. The online, nonprofit university held its commencement ceremonies earlier this year to celebrate the recent graduation of more than 15,000 students from across the country.

Local graduates were:

• Dominique Wilson of Sheridan has received her Master of Science in nursing – education (BSN to MSN) degree.

• Kara Cossel of Sheridan has received her Master of Science in management and leadership degree.

• Amanda Ball of Sheridan has received her Bachelor of Arts in special education degree.

• Rachelle Dube of Sheridan has received her Bachelor of Science in nursing degree.

Ritterbusch named to Dean’s List

SHERIDAN — Augustana University recently announced the students who were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring semester of the 2017-18 academic year.

The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above.

Reed Ritterbusch of Sheridan earned a spot on the Dean’s List.

Local students among MSU graduates

SHERIDAN — Several local students were among the 1,561 Montana State University undergraduates who received diplomas during MSU’s 2018 spring commencement ceremony held May 5 in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

Sheridan students Claire Buckingham, Brandt Ross and Brittany Hansen were among the graduates.

Hansen graduated with honors, which means she had a cumulative GPA of 3.25 to 3.69.