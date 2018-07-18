Local teams compete well at Special Olympics

SHERIDAN — At last week’s 2018 Special Olympics USA Games, Special Olympics Wyoming joined other athletes and coaches from across the country with an impassioned message of “inclusion through sports.”

Thousands of fans welcomed the athletes to Seattle.

The Emerald City provided a welcoming and inclusive host for all the athletes to compete in 14 team and individual sports: athletics, basketball, bocce, bowling, flag football, golf, gymnastics, powerlifting, soccer, softball, stand up paddleboard, swimming, tennis and volleyball.

One local athlete did particularly well at the event. Tahia Grosch of Sheridan won gold in bowling doubles and finished fourth in singles.