SHERIDAN — An exhibition featuring the work of Jenny and Aaron Wuerker will be on display at SAGE Community Arts beginning Wednesday. The show will remain on display through Sept. 5.

A reception for the artists is scheduled for July 26 from 5-7 p.m. at the gallery. The public is welcome and refreshments will be served.

For more information, contact SAGE Community Arts at (307) 674-1970. The gallery is located at 21 W. Brundage St.