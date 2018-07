SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Wesleyan Church has organized a “Shipwrecked” theme for a vacation Bible school planned for July 23-26.

Join the church for a week of faith building. All children ages 4 years old to fifth grade are welcome to attend.

The VBS will take place from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Children can be registered online at www.sheridanwesleyan.org/events/vbs. Sheridan Wesleyan Church is located at 404 W. Brundage Lane.

For more information, contact the church at (307) 672-0612.