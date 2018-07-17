Courteous campaigns

Re: Signs

As a former candidate I was always scrupulous about getting permission where I put my campaign signs. As the owner of the corner at Loucks and Highland I see Bill Adsit, Harriet Hagamen and Sam Galeotos don’t seem to have the same ethic. I thought being conservative meant respect for private property. If you don’t have my permission I’ve pulled your sign down and you can pick it up at the same location.

Sen. Bruce Burns

Sheridan

We do need more cowboys

Re: UW marketing campaign

I write in reference to a recent news article in Fox News, which also reference Reuters News, concerning the new image and slogan for the University of Wyoming. The image is that of a cowboy riding a bucking bronc, and the slogan says, “The world needs more cowboys.” As a result of the slogan and image, it appears that there are those who claim this is racist, sexist and makes them feel out of place. To me, it seems these comments result from both ignorance and today’s trendy agendas.

First, let us look at “racist.” For example, history.com notes that, “Many cowboys had been Civil War soldiers, from both the north and the south, and many others — perhaps a quarter of the cowboys — were freed ex-slaves. Some cowboys were immigrants from Europe and others were Mexican and Native American Indians.” Secondly, history.com says that, “Cowboys came from diverse backgrounds and included African Americans, Native Americans and settlers from the eastern United States and Europe.” These are but two examples to refute the idea that being a cowboy relates to racism.

Next, let us look at “sexist.” The early American cowboy rode his horse for up to 15 miles a day in sometimes harsh conditions, wore the same unwashed clothes fro weeks at a time, slept on the ground and had no access to the comforts of a toilet, a tub, a shower or mirror for grooming. These conditions were not and would not be suited to the feminine gender. However, on today’s small and large ranches, one can see women who are herding cattle on horseback and wearing cowboy attire. It would, therefore, not appear that the rugged, early-in-history life of a cowboy should make one think of the word “sexist” when seeing the image and motto.

For the fellow who said that it made him feel out of place, it is true that most of us do not know the life of the past or present cowboy, and we therefore feel they have no place in our lives and we have no place in theirs. However, one should realize that the American cowboy represented a wide variety of men from around the globe. American Indians, African Americans, Mexican and “whites” from many backgrounds is the cowboy heritage for many of us today. So, one should be able to find a place in that.

The American cowboy had to know and understand his horse, know and understand cattle, be willing to endure harsh conditions and understood that his compensation for these things would not amount to much. Using these as metaphors, I think we should all be willing to do what is needed, to put up with and understand each other and realize that we don’t always get compensated well for our efforts.

It appears that those making the comments, as quoted in the article, may have exposed themselves as being racist, sexist and perhaps out of place with their own heritage. Therefore, I say, “Cowboy up, get over it and get along. The world does need more cowboys.”

Jack Livingston

Sheridan

