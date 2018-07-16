2018 Sheridan WYO Rodeo parade results

Grand prize winner
C & K Equipment swather representing the WYO West Warrior Foundation
Commercial
First place — Heartland Kubota, LLC
Second place — Excalibur Construction
Third place — Century 21 BHJ Realty
Horse
First place — Kalif Mounted Unit Team & Wagon
Second place — Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard Ft. Riley Kansas
Third place — Kamber Good Luck- Miss Jr. Crow Fair
Organizations
First place — Monarch/Underground Miners
Second place — Eagle Ridge
Third place — NWTF Sheridan Area Gobblers
Bands and Drill Units
First place — Wyoming All-State Marching Band
Second place — Kalif Shrine Oriental Band
Third place — Drum & Bugle Corp Color Guard and Marching Band
Novelty
First place — Powwow participants
Second place — Weaver Sayer Family
Third place — High Wheeler Bicycle