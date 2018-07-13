Teams exhaust efforts during Beds Along the Big Horns

SHERIDAN — A team sponsored by Sheridan Media and Back Country Bikes edged out the team sponsored by Bob’s Super Clean to win this year’s Beds Along the Big Horns bed races Friday. The winning bed was pushed by a team of Will Timberlake, Connor Jorgenson, Brian Kjerstad and Kyle Custis.

Timberlake said his team was exhausted by their final heat but pulled through with teamwork.

“[The race] is so tiring,” Timberlake said. “But it’s all about communication; you have to know when to hop on at the same time and push at the same time.”

Timberlake said Back Country built the team’s bed for them and this is the second year they have run the race with that bed.

“It’s a great bed and we’re happy to have it,” Timberlake said.

The teams each won two heats before meeting in the finals.

The runner-up bed, sponsored by Bob’s Super Clean, was pushed by Sheridan High Schools’ state-championship-winning 1,600-meter relay team of Tymer Goss, Matt Roma, Alec Riegert and Cody Stults.

Goss said Bob Mortensen, who owns and operates Bob’s Super Clean, built the team’s bed, but the materials used may have put them at a disadvantage.

“It was hard because part of our bed was made of steel, everyone else’s was made from aluminum,” Goss said. “So hopefully we can get this team back together and run with an aluminum bed [next year].”

Goss also said fatigue was a factor in the final heat.

“I couldn’t believe we had to run again,” Goss said.

Six teams competed in this year’s bed races. The team from Vacutech took home the award for best design.