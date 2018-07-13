FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

ABF to host annual summer festival

SHERIDAN — The Antelope Butte Summer Festival is set for July 20-22 at the Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area in the Bighorn Mountains.

The family-friendly weekend will include live music, running and mountain biking races, food vendors and more. The cost for an adult weekend pass is $30; a pass for children ages 11-18 is $10. Children 10 and younger get in for free. Those carpooling can get in for $70 per car. Weekend camping costs $10 per spot. Each athletic race has various costs, too.

For more information and the complete music lineup, see www.antelopebuttefoundation.org.

