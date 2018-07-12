Story Community Fund holds informational meeting

STORY — The Story Community Fund held an informational meeting Wednesday night to discuss the role the group plays in the community and to explore ways to improve communication throughout the community.

More than 50 residents packed the Story Woman’s Club to hear from SCF members.

“When we founded this organization, our intention was to build an endowment, but we kind of along the way got off track,” SCF advisory board member Ernie Weyeneth said. “…We’ve decided we’re going to get back to the very basics and that is trying to raise money, donate some of our own money and build an endowment that can be used to help organizations in the community.”

SCF Chairman Bernie Spielman said the group would be taking a step back from several of the projects it has pursued.

Frustration with the SCF stemmed mainly from the group’s backing for the implementation of parts of the Story Wyoming Conceptual Trails Plan, a report that identified “zones of potential trail development” in the community. The SCF had discussed moving forward with the implementation of portions of the plan related to connecting trails to the trail system around Fort Phil Kearny and expanding the shoulders on North Piney and Fish Hatchery Roads.

The SCF based its decision to pursue parts of the conceptual trails plan on a survey sent out to residents in 2013 by the Wyoming Business Council that indicated the community was interested in developing non-motorized paths that would connect businesses, neighborhoods and schools throughout the community as well as developing trails that increase access to nearby public lands.

Several residents at Wednesday’s meeting, however, said the surveys were sent out in envelopes from the University of Idaho, which the Wyoming Business Council partnered with to organize the survey, and many threw them away thinking they were junk mail.

Spielman said only about 50 people responded to that first survey, but the SCF had little else to base decisions on. The business council recently conducted a 2018 community assessment, which received slightly more responses, but residents had similar concerns about the distribution of that survey. The results of the 2018 assessment are scheduled to be released in August.

Spielman admitted that the SCF has struggled to communicate with residents because Story has no government and said going forward the group would like to find ways to communicate more regularly with the community.

He mentioned there have been discussions about creating a Story communication committee that would operate separately from the SCF and find ways to provide a central way of communicating to residents of Story.

Some residents expressed more willingness to discuss implementing part of the trails plan, provided the community was looped in on any decisions. No decisions were made Wednesday night, however.

The SCF plans to conduct quarterly meetings going forward. Spielman said the group will hold a meeting with the Wyoming Business Council in August to discuss the results of 2018 community assessment.