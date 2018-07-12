Good company

Re: ‘Kinnison, transformative figure’ column, July 10

Tom Kinnison was literally the first person I met when I became the publisher of The Sheridan Press, April, 2011. He had set up appointments with the school system superintendent, the mayor, the Sheridan College president, local merchants and developers. “C’mon, let’s go,” he said and off we went for two days. Every community has people who “know everyone,” but what set Kinnison apart was his passion for his hometown. In most cities, after someone serves time on a local board or an elective office, that interest wanes; they’ve done their bit. Not Kinnison. His interest in seeing Sheridan reach its full potential was boundless and ongoing.

One of his friends during his eulogy said how Kinnison played “3D chess” with community development, shrewdly making moves two and three paces (years) ahead of others. One day there’s the Whitney Education Center at the college, but soon thereafter comes performing arts classrooms and arguably the best concert hall in Wyoming. While those assets are being formulated and constructed, a new interstate highway exit, which he mentioned on that very first day as a boon to the north side of the city, was becoming a reality. His gifts “string pulling” had a sense of reasonableness. I was always amazed – and appreciative – of Kinnison’s reach.

We were not close friends and certainly more people knew him longer and better. We shared a meal or two, a number of coffees where we discussed books, films, travel, theater. I suggested once that while he was on vacation in Charleston, South Carolina, that he should check out a particular haberdashery. People make recommendations like this always. Upon return, he wore clothing purchased at the store to my surprise (and envy) at a big WYO Theater event.

Sheridan is certainly emptier without him. He was such good company.

Stephen Woody

Montrose, Colorado

Together we can restore the promise

Re: Wyoming Promise

The Fourth of July turned our attention to the Declaration of Independence, the ideas of 1776 and America’s promise of equality as declared by Thomas Jefferson. The idea was not new, but in Europe it was frustrated by their establishments and traditions.

“All men are created equal” by our common creator. How is that thinkable in a world of fixed positions and wealth? “Government by the people” or an equal voice in government? Impossible within Old World society. God appointed the kings; castes and class systems were ordained by God, superiority was a birthright.

But we in America began anew with “government of the people, by the people and for the people.” Not an American nationality but a “more perfect union” created by the promise of our Founders — an equal voice in our union.

In this election summer that American ideal is under attack. Since the Supreme Court made the decision that money is speech it can’t be controlled in electoral campaigns. Now the owners, inheritors, and controllers of wealth are boldly reestablishing the Old World’s corrupt system in America.

Because the Supreme Court has defined money as protected speech, Congress can’t fix it by passing a bill. But we do not have to accept defeat. Join Wyoming Promise by signing our Ballot Initiative Petition for a Constitutional Amendment that clearly states money is not speech. Volunteers around Sheridan events are gathering signatures. Together we can restore the promise. For more information on how you can help go to wyomingpromise.com.

Mel Logan

Sheridan