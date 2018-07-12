USFS has opportunity to object proposed motorized trail

SHERIDAN — There is an opportunity to object on a proposal to designate a motorized trail in the Tongue Ranger District of the Bighorn National Forest.

The proposed trail would be located south of U.S. Highway 14A and across Highway 14 in the Burgess Junction area.

The trail would be open to non-motorized use and motorized vehicles 50 inches wide or less and would be a combination of new construction and existing or former roads.

The proposed trail would have a seasonal closure and travel restrictions on motorized use from Nov. 16 to June 15 annually. The seasonal closure would not apply to snowmobiles.

The objection period opened July 1 and will continue 45 days.

Objections may be mailed or faxed to Administrative Review Officer, Lodge ATV Connector Trail Project, 1617 Cole Boulevard, Building 17, Lakewood, CO 80401. Or submit them by email to R02admin-review@fs.fed.us.

More information about the proposed trail is available at http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=45472 or by calling Leslie Horsch at (307) 674- 2632.