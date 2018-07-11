Local students perform well at SkillsUSA Championships

SHERIDAN — A career and technical student in Wyoming won one of the nation’s highest awards at the 2018 SkillsUSA Championships, held in Louisville, Kentucky, on June 27-28, 2018. More than 6,300 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education.

Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 102 hands-on occupational and leadership competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking. Industry leaders from 600 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers.

Skill Point Certificates were awarded in 72 occupational and leadership areas to students who met a predetermined threshold score in their competition, as defined by industry. The Skill Point Certificate is a component of SkillsUSA’s assessment program for career and technical education.

Team M — consisting of Frank Baca and Benjamin Conklin — from Sheridan College was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Additive Manufacturing.