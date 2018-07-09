Story Community Fund plans meeting

STORY — Wednesday at 7 p.m. the Story Community Fund will host an informational meeting. The meeting will be held at the Story Woman’s Club. Members of the public are invited to attend and learn about SCF.

The Story Community Fund is an advisory board of the Wyoming Community Foundation, a statewide nonprofit organization that was created in 1989. The SCF was created as part of the community foundation in 2011 by a group of Story community members who wanted to raise permanent resources for the community and raise funds for immediate projects that would enhance the life of citizens in the Story community.

The SCF’s mission is to connect people who care with the needs and visions of the Story community. To date, the SCF advisory board has helped raise more than $100,000 to benefit the nonprofit organizations in the Story area and the people.

Current SCF advisory board members include Tim Cahhal, Bill Hippe, Patty Hoover (secretary), Patrick Morgan (vice-chair), Mark Pierce, Bernie Spielman (chairman), Ken Watkins, Cortney Watkins, Ernie Weyeneth, Richard Wright and Fran Wolfe.

Samin Dadelahi, chief operating officer of the Wyoming Community Foundation, will be in attendance at the meeting.