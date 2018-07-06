UW announces spring Provost’s Honor Roll

SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Wyoming on the 2018 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll.

The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Local students on the list are:

Big Horn — Samantha J. Schmidt

Clearmont — Sara M. Ellingrod

Ranchester — Drew A. Espy

Sheridan — Dakota R. Bollinger, Keri Ann Bulkley, Jeremy A. Flanders, Austin Gates, Kelly E. Hahn, Giesella Chantal Johnson, Maria Montano, John M. Pedroza, Carly A. Rapp, Lexi M. Smiley, Jon Austin Ulibarri, Uliana V. Van Houten, Sharla White, Alexandra Wichman

Story — Matthew Micheal Thyfault