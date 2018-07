SHERIDAN — Tickets are now available for the seventh annual Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest set for Aug. 25 from 2-7 p.m. at Whitney Commons.

Tickets cost $35 in advance and $40 the day of the event. Tickets include unlimited tastings.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce office at 171 N. Main St. or from any Chamber board or Brewfest Committee member.

For more information, contact the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce at (307) 672-2485.