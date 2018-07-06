Kids’ Fishing Day activities planned

SHERIDAN — Young anglers will have a chance to try their luck at fishing and learn about the environment when the Bighorn National Forest, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Trout Unlimited sponsor Kids’ Fishing Day on July 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Porcupine Ranger Station pond.

“This is an opportunity for kids to be involved in an outdoor activity and perhaps create a lifelong passion for fishing,” said Bighorn National Forest wildlife biologist Beth Bischoff.

Youth ages 13 and younger are invited to attend with a parent or guardian. Children age 13 years and younger who are Wyoming residents do not need a Wyoming fishing license.

Non-resident children 13 and younger must have an adult with a valid Wyoming fishing license on site. State regulations and creel limits apply.

This event is free. Volunteers from the U.S. Forest Service, Little Bighorn Chapter and East Yellowstone Chapter of Trout Unlimited, and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be on hand to answer questions and provide assistance or instructions on casting techniques, knot tying, angler ethics and fish conservation and ecology.

Participants should be prepared for fishing and mountain weather by bringing their own fishing tackle, rain gear, layered clothing, snacks, coolers with ice for transporting fish, sunblock and insect repellant. Fishing bait will be provided. Fishing rods will be available for use by children who do not have their own, though anglers are asked to bring their own rods if they have them.

Porcupine Ranger Station is located on Forest Service Road 13 off U.S. Highway 14A.

For directions to the fishing pond or other questions, please contact the Medicine Wheel Ranger District in Greybull at (307) 765-4435.