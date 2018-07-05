New drawing to hang in Big Horn office

BIG HORN — Sydney Atkinson didn’t know about her skill until this year. The hidden talent revealed itself during Atkinson’s final semester at Big Horn High School: creating quality pencil drawings.

“I tried everything else and I sucked at it, so I tried pencil,” Atkinson said, self-deprecatingly.

A copy of one of Atkinson’s pencil drawings of a ram, titled “Restless One,” will hang in the BHHS main office next school year at the request of a school employee.

BHHS activities director Mike Daley bought the original drawing earlier this spring. His classroom is near the art room and the drawing caught his attention. Daley also taught Atkinson in a life skills class this past school year.

A BHHS graduate and employee for about the past 20 years, Daley said the ram artwork, which strongly resembles the BHHS logo, appealed to him. Atkinson hadn’t seriously drawn before the art class this year, when students could choose the type and style of artwork they wanted to create. She ultimately settled on pencil drawings of animals.

“I like wildlife better than faces,” Atkinson said. “I just like the detail.”

It took about a month to create the ram drawing. She created other wildlife drawings, including a moose and elk before working on “Restless One.”

Atkinson said the toughest parts were getting the correct shading and nailing the details of the ram’s horns and nose.

“Restless One” didn’t appeal to only Big Horn educators, either. Atkinson submitted the drawing to the state art competition in April and received a blue ribbon, which means it was in the top 25 percent of work submitted.

Atkinson called it the best drawing she’s done.

“It was my last one, so I kind of grew from the other ones and figured stuff out,” Atkinson said. “It was kind of cool to see each one grow.”

She wasn’t sure if she could create something of that caliber, but said it was rewarding to realize she could.

“I was kind of surprised actually but felt good about myself,” Atkinson said. “I was like, ‘Wow, I didn’t know I could do that.’”

Atkinson graduated in the spring from BHHS and will attend Sheridan College in the fall to study health science. She hopes to be a radiologist and is working this summer at Inner-Mountain Labs analyzing different soils for traces of radiation. Though an artistic career or hobby appears unlikely at the moment, Atkinson still draws wildlife occasionally and is considering taking a college art class.

At the beginning of the school year, Atkinson didn’t think she had much artistic ability. Now, one of her works of art will greet visitors as they enter the school.