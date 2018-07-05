Council to discuss use ideas for Ranchester parks

RANCHESTER — After several years of town residents and government officials throwing ideas back and forth, Ranchester Town Council will host a work session to determine next steps and possible improvements to parks around Ranchester.

Council anticipates looking into the park directly east of town hall and the library as potential ground for developing new features.

“We’ve got a lot of ideas out there,” Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark said.

Council will host an hour-long study session before its July 17 meeting, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Ranchester town clerk and treasurer Barbara Brackeen-Kepley said ideas brought up in the past included a water park or pavilion and playground for the area east of town hall.

“We’re going to get ideas, set a budget and see what we can actually do,” Brackeen-Kepley said. “(Mayor Peter Clark) also wants to go around to the other smaller parks in town and see what to do with them.”

Clark and other town personnel will evaluate each park to determine whether to keep it, improve it or leave it as it stands.

“It’s a matter of what we want it to look like in the future,” Brackeen-Kepley said.

The grassy area east of town hall currently includes a tennis court and basketball court, a rail car and two recent additions of picnic tables.

Brackeen-Kepley said the area, especially the tables, is heavily used by those visiting the library when the library closes for an hour during the lunch period.

Rotary Park, which boasts a unique history, is one of the parks being evaluated. Clark said the pond — Rotary Park’s main attraction — used to be a gravel pit when developers were building the subdivision close by. The pond was and continues to be fed by groundwater, allows handicapped access and features both a covered picnic area and fish-stocked pond for children and seniors. The local Rotary Club has hosted a fishing derby at Rotary Pond for the last 20 years in early August, allowing children ages 4 to 13 to catch as many fish as possible between a certain time period. Past conversations for improving the park surrounding the pond included adding a dock and bathrooms.

Connor Battlefield State Historic Site, which is registered as a state park but is maintained by both the town of Ranchester and the state, receives improvements on the town of Ranchester’s dime, and Brackeen-Kepley requests reimbursements from the state. With the park flooding nearly every spring season, improvements must be made by the town if those projects are to be completed in a timely manner. The state park provides camping throughout the summer season for a small fee, so having the area open during the heavy tourist season is important for the city.

While the main objective for the mayor and council members during the hour-long work session is to create a list of possible ideas for the area near the library and town hall, other locations will be discussed to ensure Ranchester is utilizing its park spaces in the best ways possible for the community.