In case you weren’t aware, election season is fully underway. Yard signs have popped up around the county. Candidates will host a number of events over the next several weeks; some may have even knocked on your door to ask for your vote.

Early voting starts Friday.

I always struggled with early voting. The idea of making a decision early, maybe before all of the information is out there, makes me nervous. I like to read all the news, all the quotes and make the decision on election day. Plus, there is something very satisfying about going to the polling place and proudly wearing that “I voted” sticker.

I also understand the sentiment of being decisive early on; that can be satisfying, too.

Whatever your style, I hope you’ll take the time to vote this election season.

And, check out the special section to be published by The Sheridan Press in a couple weeks. We’ll get into some of the issues surrounding this year’s campaigns and speak with each of the candidates.

•••••

In other notes, I hope you all enjoyed the Fourth of July festivities. Whether that meant barbecues in the Bighorns, fireworks in Big Horn or conversations over beers and iced tea in the backyard — I hope you all took the time to appreciate the freedoms we all enjoy.

The holiday is more than just a day off. It’s a reminder of who we are and where we got our start.

As President George W. Bush once said, “America has never been united by blood or birth or soil. We are bound by ideals that move us beyond our backgrounds, lift us above our interests and teach us what it means to be citizens.”

•••••

Now, let’s get WYO’d!