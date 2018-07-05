Boot Kickoff set for Tuesday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan WYO Rodeo Boot Kickoff will take place Tuesday at Whitney Commons.

Registration for the competitions will begin at 4 p.m. At 5 p.m., stick horse barrel racing for children up to 8 years old will begin. Following that, the boot kickoff contest will begin.

The top three winners will win Chamber Bucks.

Following the kickoff, the Chamber Ambassadors will challenge the Sheridan Jaycees. Following the Boot Kickoff event, stick around for Concerts in the Park at Whitney Commons or stop by Black Tooth Brewing Company for an after party.