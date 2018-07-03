SPD arrests three for mobile meth lab

SHERIDAN — Sheridan police officers arrested three individuals for manufacturing methamphetamine in a mobile meth lab Friday.

June 29 at 6:34 p.m., SPD responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle on the 1800 block of Sugarland Drive. The responding patrol officer located the suspicious vehicle with three occupants inside.

Officers subsequently developed probable cause to arrest the three individuals for being under the influence of meth.

Additional investigation utilized the SPD K9 unit Charlie, which alerted on the suspect vehicle, indicating the presence of a controlled substance.

A search of the vehicle revealed items consistent with the manufacturing of meth.

Officers sealed the vehicle at the department.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation meth lab team and the Sheridan Fire Rescue Department assisted SPD.

The DCI meth lab processing team removed and safely stored all items of evidence from the vehicle. The vehicle was cleared of further dangerous chemicals, and SPD reported no threat to the community from the incident.

The three individuals will face the pending charges in Sheridan County Circuit Court this week.