Reports

SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 1:02 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Lift assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:22 a.m.

• Trauma, Skylark Lane, 9:35 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:50 p.m.

• Medical, East Brundage Lane, 4:10 p.m.

• Lift assist, East Mountain View, 10 p.m.

• Standby, Industrial Lane, 6:38 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Parking complaint, Fifth Avenue East, 7:56 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Main Street, 8:27 a.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 9:36 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:45 a.m.

• ZPF violation, Coffeen Avenue, 9:59 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Gould Street, 10:13 a.m.

• Weed violation, Pheasant Draw Road, 10:18 a.m.

• Damaged property, West Fifth Street, 10:48 a.m.

• Fraud, King Street, 11:15 a.m.

• Accident delayed, Emerson Street, 12:27 p.m.

• VIN inspection, Yonkee Avenue, 12:45 p.m.

• Animal trap, West Heald Street, 1:11 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:08 p.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 2:13 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Mountain View Drive, 2:25 p.m.

• Animal dead, Spaulding Street, 2:26 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:33 p.m.

• Civil dispute, East Burkitt Street, 2:56 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 3:03 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 3:58 p.m.

• Medical, East Brundage Lane, 4:07 p.m.

• Cat trap, Thomas Drive, 4:14 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 5:15 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 5:49 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 6:40 p.m.

• Reckless driver, North Main Street, 7:12 p.m.

• Malicious destruction, Scott Drive, 8:21 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Parker Avenue, 8:31 p.m.

• Fireworks, Burrows Street, 8:55 p.m.

• Fireworks, Bowman Avenue, 8:58 p.m.

• Fireworks, West Fifth Street, 9:20 p.m.

• Fireworks, North Heights Way, 9:29 p.m.

• Fireworks, Holloway Avenue, 9:36 p.m.

• Fire other, Wyoming Avenue, 9:52 p.m.

• Fireworks, Illinois Street, 9:56 p.m.

• Medical, East Mountain View, 9:58 p.m.

• Open door, East Brundage Lane, 10:46 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 11:11 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Brooks Street, 11:49

Tuesday

• Hazardous condition, Mydland Road, 12:07 a.m.

• Curfew violation, West Works Street, 12:58 a.m.

• Harassment, North Main Street, 12:58 a.m.

• Curfew violation, Nebraska Street, 1:09 a.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Civil, South Fork Avenue, Yonkee, Dayton, 3:51 p.m.

• Littering, Beckton Hall Road, 3:59 p.m.

• Assist agency, Early Creek Road and Highway 345, Ranchester, 5:36 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton East Road, Ranchester, 6:30 p.m.

• Attempt locate, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 7:31 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, River Road, Ranchester, 8:13 p.m.

• Fireworks, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 9:38 p.m.

• Fireworks, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 9:39 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Shari Michelle Jackson, 37, Casper, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Zachary Wallace Green, 42, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jordan Travis Schaff, 20, Miles City, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Donald Earl Brunner, 30, Boulder City, Nevada, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 63

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 9

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region.

