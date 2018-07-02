Troopers drop two in Casper

FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers dropped both games of a doubleheader Sunday in Casper. The Troopers fell behind early in the two contests and couldn’t recover.

The first game ended 15-3 in five innings after an eight-run fourth inning for Casper, which led 7-2 after two innings. Sheridan had five errors in the field, which accounted for eight unearned runs. Jacob Boint had a two-run single in the first inning and Ayden Roush hit an RBI-double in the third.

It was a similar story in the second game. The Troopers fell behind 9-1 after four innings but rallied a bit, plating two runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings before losing 9-5. Boint had two RBIs, as did Quinn McCafferty.

The Troopers overall record stands at 16-30. Sheridan hosts Rapid City Post 22 in a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.

