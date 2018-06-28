FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Cars and Pars event to benefit scholarship fund

SHERIDAN — The Cars and Pars charity golf tournament will take place Sunday at the Powder Horn Golf Club.

Registration for the car show will begin at 9 a.m. and the show will begin at 10 a.m. The shotgun start to the four-person team scramble will be at 12:30 p.m.

The cost is $75 for Powder Horn members and $200 for car and golf enthusiasts.

A bloody Mary and coffee bar will be available.

Golfers will also receive a sack lunch, hors d’oeuvres, door prizes, golf awards and a 50/50 raffle.

Proceeds will benefit the Katie Malin French Scholarship Fund. 

For more information, contact Heather Berry at (307) 752-6033 or Evan Jones at (307) 751-3663.

