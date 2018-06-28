FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Ranchester to celebrate Fourth of July

RANCHESTER — The Wyoming Wife Carrying contest will take place July 4 at the Connor Battlefield State Park in Ranchester.

Registration will begin at 2 p.m., and the race starts at 3 p.m. The winner gets $250 and a chance to compete in the North American Wife Carrying Championship. Second place gets $150, and third place finishers will receive $100. You must be 21 years old to participate. The cost is $25 per couple.

The day will also include a bounce house from 2-6 p.m., boat races at 5 p.m. and music from The Two Tracks from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Food and drink vendors will also be on site, and fireworks will begin at dusk.  Connor Battlefield State Historic Site is located at 55 U.S. Highway 14 in Ranchester.

