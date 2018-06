SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School Booster Club will hold its annual golf tournament at The Powder Horn July 15 at 1 p.m. The cost is $125 per person, which includes golf, dinner and a souvenir.

The tournament is a four-person scramble format. Multiple pin prizes are up for grabs as well as a hole-in-one car prize.

Sheridan head coaches will speak at the dinner about their upcoming seasons. To register or for more information, call the The Powder Horn pro shop at (307) 672-5323.