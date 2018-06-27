Artists to speak at Jentel Presents

SHERIDAN — The next round of Jentel Presents will take place July 3 at SAGE Community Arts.

The monthly event, which is set for 5:30-7 p.m. next week, allows community members to meet and interact with the artists participating in this month’s Jentel Artist Residency Program.

This month’s presenters include photographer Jenya Chernoff of Oakland, California; oil painter Lisa Lebofsky, of Accord, New York; fiction writer Jessica Langan-Peck of Tucson, Arizona; novelist Anna Marschalk-Burns of Accord, NewYork; collage artist Catalina Viejo Lopez de Roda of Hudson, New York; and mixed media artist Becky Brown of Bronx, New York.

For more information on the artist residency program, see www.jentelarts.org.

SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.