FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Artists to speak at Jentel Presents

Home|News|Local News|Artists to speak at Jentel Presents

SHERIDAN — The next round of Jentel Presents will take place July 3 at SAGE Community Arts.

The monthly event, which is set for 5:30-7 p.m. next week, allows community members to meet and interact with the artists participating in this month’s Jentel Artist Residency Program.

This month’s presenters include photographer Jenya Chernoff of Oakland, California; oil painter Lisa Lebofsky, of Accord, New York; fiction writer Jessica Langan-Peck of Tucson, Arizona; novelist Anna Marschalk-Burns of Accord, NewYork; collage artist Catalina Viejo Lopez de Roda of Hudson, New York; and mixed media artist Becky Brown of Bronx, New York.

For more information on the artist residency program, see www.jentelarts.org.

SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.

By |June 27th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS