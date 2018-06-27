Antelope Butte to host Bighorn Mountain Brewfest

SHERIDAN — The Bighorn Mountain Brewfest will take place Saturday from 1-5 p.m. at the Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area.

The event will include beer from regional craft breweries, live music and food vendors. It will also feature plenty of activities for the whole family

The cost is $25 per drinking adult, which includes a sampling glass and unlimited pours. Children and designated drivers get in free of charge. There is also free camping available at the site, though no RV hookups are available.

Music will include performances by The Two Tracks and Gary Small and One Earth.

For more information, see www.antelopebuttefoundation.org.