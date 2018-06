SHERIDAN — The next round of Tidbit Tuesday will focus on horseshoes.

The event, set for 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Kendrick Park, will include a chance to learn the game of horseshoes.

The activity is free and open to children ages 4-11 with an adult helper.

To sign up, call the Sheridan County Museum at (307) 675-1150 or see sheridanmuseum.org.