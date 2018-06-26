High-schoolers learn particulars of leadership

BIG HORN — Most people have an idea what leadership means, but many haven’t been formally trained on the concept. This is especially true for high school students involved in sports, who are often asked to be leaders without actually knowing what that fully entails.

Thirty-one Wyoming juniors and seniors had the opportunity this past weekend to learn more about leadership at Big Horn High School through Camp U Leadership, a nonprofit that aims to give student-athletes specific tools in the area of leadership.

BHHS principal Ben Smith — who is leaving at the end of the month to become superintendent at Big Horn County School District 1 — started the organization in Utah seven years ago with his sons, Jed and Colt. This weekend marked three years of the camp in Wyoming, all of which have taken place at BHHS.

The camp lasted two days, beginning Friday at 11 a.m. and concluding Saturday around 7 p.m.

It involved presentations and writing activities on the seven canons of leadership — attitude, effort, education, time management, integrity, communication and teamwork — given by various camp counselors, most of whom are part of the Smith family.

There were also many active group exercises that required teamwork. Several speakers, including University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols and UW athletic director Thomas K. Burman, addressed the campers as well.

“Our goal is that we’re going to work on really building their leadership capacity and challenge them to widen their circle of influence when they go back to their schools and communities,” Ben Smith said.

SHS senior Quinn Heyneman accepted SHS athletic director Don Julian’s offer to attend the camp and was glad he did.

Heyneman said the camp made him realize leadership is based on personal connections.

“I’ve never thought of leadership from a relationship standpoint, and I really enjoyed focusing on it,” Heyneman said. “It’s not based on who has the loudest voice or who has the most impressive former stats. It’s on (a) person-to-person basis on how you can bring the most out of someone … No one’s going to respect you if they don’t feel close to you.”

He didn’t know most of the people beforehand, but they were thrust into a competitive icebreaker activity almost immediately, which helped him quickly make friends.

“From the very beginning, even though we were like sizing each other up and were really unsure, the walls that we put up for strangers broke down pretty quickly,” Heyneman said.

A tennis ball name game forced teams of six or seven people to throw a tennis ball around the group until everyone touched it five times in the shortest time possible.

The groups began standing next to each other in a normal circle and it took about 25 seconds to finish, then they became more creative and moved closer together, eventually rolling the ball on their arms and backs.

Heyneman said a group member suggested a different way to work together, which helped the team bring its time down.

“That’s the great resource that we have as a bunch of young leaders, that it takes just one person to flip everyone’s perspective,” Heyneman said.

BHHS senior Shayan Davidson heard from past campers about the experience and decided to give it a try when Ben Smith asked. Going in, she thought there was only so much to learn about leadership.

“Now there’s a lot more to learn, and it’s just fun to be around other kids that are kind of in the same boat,” Davidson said.

She said the most enlightening aspect of the camp was a speech from SHS graduate Christian Bradley, who focused on the perspective of quieter students who aren’t outwardly involved in sports or other school activities.

“Getting their perspective is kind of nice because it’s good to know how to approach people like that and help them out if they want it,” Davidson said. “I just thought it was interesting, because I’d never thought about it.”

Davidson will be student body president in the 2018-19 school year and plans to coordinate similar activities to those at the camp for students to do during the year.

Jed Smith is the camp director and came up with the curriculum. He teaches high school English and coaches football in Cyprus, Utah, where the camp attracts more than 100 students every March.

The first year of camp had more lecture-style presentations but has evolved over the years to include a better balance of presentations and team exercises. The camp leaders were not sure where future camps will be held now that Ben Smith is moving to Cowley but said they plan to continue them in Wyoming.

Jed Smith likes the Wyoming camp because of its smaller numbers, but he hopes to eventually have the camp last a week and get students from every school in the state. He said his favorite part was witnessing the moments of realization for students like Davidson and Heyneman who haven’t had these experiences before.

Heyneman believed the experience will help his ability to lead, because he can be emotional at times. If he builds personal connections first, his teammates should respond better when Heyneman gets fired up.

“I’m not as cool and collected as I’d like to be,” Heyneman said. “I get this big wave (of emotion) after something happens, and especially if it’s negative, I have a tendency to not deal with it in the best way. I can get after my teammates in a way that’s not helpful at all, and this camp is … super helpful for me.”

The camp provided specific steps in leadership for students like Davidson and Heyneman to take into new roles within their teams and schools.