Jets win two in Douglas

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Jets swept a doubleheader Monday in Douglas.

The Jets easily won the first contest 20-3 in five innings thanks to 11 runs in the first two innings. Cody Kilpatrick led the hitting charge, going 4 for 4 with five RBIs. Michael Greer and Caden Steel each went 3 for 4 with three RBIs as well. On the mound, Dawson Lee pitched four innings, giving up only one earned run. Lee also went 3 for 3 at the plate.

Sheridan won the nightcap 4-1 in six innings due largely to a complete game performance from Kilpatrick. He allowed only four hits and fanned 10 batters. The Jets scored all of their runs in the first two innings, two of which came in the first frame on a two-run triple by Ethan Lewellen.

Sheridan improved its overall record to 11-9. The Jets play a doubleheader Wednesday in Rapid City beginning at 3 p.m.