Business briefs

A Place of Wholeness to offer children’s camp

SHERIDAN — A Place of Wholeness will present the second annual Kid’s Yoga Camp July 16-20.

The camp will include yoga, breathing, crafts, games, art and meditation.

The camp will take place July 16-19 from 9 a.m. to noon for kids 7-12 years old. The cost will be $80. The session July 20 from 9-11 a.m. is for children ages 4-6 years old and the cost will be $20.

Call (307) 752-1647 to register or for more information.

Koltiska Distillery to host party

SHERIDAN — Koltiska Distillery will host an anniversary party Friday from 6-11 p.m.

The event will include live music, liquor and beer for sale, giveaways and food for sale. The cost is a $5 cover per person.

Koltiska Distillery is located at 644 Crook St.