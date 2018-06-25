Local sports briefs

SRD to hostlacrosse clinic

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Recreation District will host a lacrosse clinic this weekend for kids interested in the sport. The clinic will run Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon at Dan Madia Field.

The cost is $25 per person, and equipment will be provided.

A group of local coaches, along with David Pomeroy from Marian University in Wisconsin, will help run the clinic.

Troopers win 2 of 3 over weekend

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers found a little bit of winning traction over the weekend at the Billings Goldsmith Gallery Tournament. The Troopers claimed victories in two of their three games, winning one-run games against the Billings Scarlets and Catalyst Baseball Academy, which sandwiched a lopsided loss against Premier Baseball Idaho.

Eric Taylor got the start and the win over the Scarlets as Sheridan held on for a 4-3 victory. He threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts. Austin Borzenski closed the game with scoreless inning of work in the bottom of the seventh inning. Jaren Brewer, Race Johnston and Ayden Roush collected RBIs Saturday.

Caleb Keller started Sunday against Catalyst Baseball Academy and lasted six innings, yielding one earned run on seven hits with a pair of strikeouts. Jacob Boint needed just nine pitches to retire the side in order to record the save. Brewer and Johnston each logged two hits, while Roush added an RBI to his two-hit day.

The Troopers used a conglomerate of pitchers, none of whom tossed more than two innings, in their 14-2 loss to Premier Baseball Idaho. Brewer had the lone RBI in the defeat.

Sheridan, which improved to 14-26 on the season, returns home Tuesday to host Rapid City Post 22.