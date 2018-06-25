Sportsmen take aim at cancer

SHERIDAN — Teri Dick may have died, but the adrenaline of competition and the sounds of gunshots at the edge of town showed she is not forgotten.

The Sheridan County Sportsmen Association has held the Teri Dick Cancer Benefit Shoot for the past half decade. The event was created in honor of a former member’s wife who lost her battle with cancer and is an effort to raise funds for locals afflicted with cancer.

Saturday and Sunday’s competition saw more people participate in the event than ever before, and the turnout floored trap director Tracy Landeis.

“It was absolutely flattering,” Landeis said. “It was just so fun, and it made us all feel good.”

The benefit shoot had always welcomed many participants looking to make a positive impact in the fight against cancer; however, one simple alteration for this year’s trap shooting event fruited a field of 50 shooters and many more proceeds. The event opened its doors to anyone — non-American Trap Association members — wanting to compete for a good cause, while in years past the competition had exclusively featured ATA members.

Jerry Reed, who has helped run the event each and every year, was not at all surprised with the number of shooters over the weekend.

“Cancer is a major concern in the country, so people are getting behind it,” Reed said. “By keeping the money locally it’s not going to national organizations. It’s staying right here in Sheridan and used with the local community, and I think that helps a lot.”

All the money raised will go toward Patient Comfort Care projects at the Welch Cancer Center in Sheridan. The proceeds will specifically address patients’ needs such as wigs, prosthetics and travel. Other things like laptops for those in treatment, patient education, care providers and survivor support groups will also receive money from the trap shooting event.

Landeis had not come up with a final tally for how much money was raised over the weekend but knows for sure it’s the most the event has ever collected and close to her $5,000 goal. Many local donors lent a helping hand as well. Century 21 Reality gifted the event $2,500 while many other companies and organizations gave $250.

“We so much appreciate all the support we had,” Landeis said. “We had some wonderful donors. All these different people stepped to the plate for us, and we really, really appreciate it.”

The team of Terry Ashlock, Jay Brooks, Brian Dillard, Harry Russell and Robert VanDyke took first place in the trap shooting competition.

Josie Ankeny garnered high-lady honors, while the high-man recipient was Bill Getter. Wyatt Ankney and Hunter Benedict shared the high-junior score.

Saturday and Sunday showed that locals will show up in droves for a good cause and that the Teri Dick Cancer Benefit Shoot has solid footing for years to come.