Northern Wyoming inspires Waldum in first large exhibit

By Kathy Brown

Gillette News Record

GILLETTE — For his new painting on the last trace of snow in Campbell County, artist Paul Waldum found himself walking through snow about 2 feet deep in April on the Blaine and Susie Wilson ranch north of Gillette.

It was the ice clinging to cattails along a creek one November that attracted him to paint “First Freeze in Campbell County” on the Daly Ranch.

It was an evening winter sky that intrigued the longtime Campbell County teacher when he painted Wyodak, including plumes of steam rising from its stacks. While he embellished the foreground of the image a bit, Wyodak serves as the county’s weather vane, Waldum said. It shows the community the direction and strength of the wind.

The weather, the seasons and the colors of evening, moonlight and dawn often make up the elements of a Waldum painting, capturing a certain mood or atmosphere.

Campbell County has become the focus of many paintings for an artist well known for his pastel images of Montana landscapes, the Yellowstone area and the Bighorn Mountains.

You might think Campbell County couldn’t possibly rank alongside those majestic scenes in beauty. That’s where you’d be wrong, Waldum said. It’s just a different type of beauty.

The prairie and northern Wyoming have a stark beauty of their own that reflects the varied colors and vastness of the land and sky. Waldum, originally from Big Sky Country in Montana, said he wanted to capture that for years.

A trend in time?

Those scenes of Campbell County and northern Wyoming will be on display when his exhibit “Paul Waldum — Wyoming and Montana Landscapes” opens Sunday in the Jacomien Mars Reception Gallery of The Brinton Museum in Big Horn.

A public reception will open the exhibit Sunday afternoon, then it will remain open daily through July 15. Of the 50 paintings Waldum has completed for his largest exhibit ever, seven are from Campbell County and were painted in the past year.

He didn’t have time to finish others he had planned depicting northern Wyoming.

When Waldum moved with his young family to Gillette in the early 1980s to teach photography in the Campbell County School District, he brought with him he details of the picturesque country of his home state of Montana. His pastels of the Montana mountains and scenes were his stock in trade.

It remained that way for many years as Waldum became a sought-after artist in the area. He did some paintings of the Big Horns and its waterways. But the Montana and Yellowstone scenes gained him notice, recognition and many awards.

He painted many of those mountain scenes in his small studio just off his garage in Gillette, which had become home, even though he still spent time in Montana.

It was as though his professions and heart were split. His art featured Montana. His teaching, the connections he made with students and the impact he had on them, were solidly in Campbell County.

Thirty years later, the places are reversed. He retired from teaching and recently moved back to Livingston, Montana, where he was raised and has a much larger studio.

Yet it will be from Livingston where he’ll paint scenes of the landscapes from Campbell County that he’s left behind. He said he’ll never truly leave the Gillette area, and he still has many plans for paintings he wants to do here.

“I guess I have been kind of slow,” Waldum said about capturing Campbell County on canvas. “I’ve done a lot of images over the years with the Big Horns … but I hope to do more prairie.”

It’s something he said he won’t stop painting.

“Sometimes people don’t see the beauty and the subtleties of an area. It’s very unique. Campbell County has a very diverse landscape and I enjoy it. There’s always been a unique beauty out here,” he said. “Spring in Campbell County is absolutely breathtaking. That’s inspired kind of a different pallet to work with. … After 30 to 35 years, it’s become a real part of me.”

“Gillette, like a lot of Wyoming, gets bad press for being not scenic,” said Ken Schuster, Brinton Museum director. “That’s because people are going through on the interstate.”

That’s the least scenic drive in the area, he said.

The pieces by Waldum illustrate his commitment to northern Wyoming, Schuster said.

“He loves the Wyoming area. He’s very cognizant of the fact Gillette doesn’t get the press it deserves.”

Through Waldum’s brush, that may change.

“I’m very pleased with the images and I’m glad I have the opportunity to do it for the show,” Waldum said.

Campbell County’s beauty

Waldum walks the sites he paints. Often, he brings a notebook and sketchbook along to record his initial impressions. Sometimes he’ll sketch different lighting situations and composition elements.

He’ll often return to do field studies on colors and refine his ideas. Sometimes he uses photographs, like the ones he took five years ago of the more than 100-year-old Daly barn.

Many of the barns he paints in other areas are much different, often made with river rock. The working barn on the largest ranch in Campbell County is much different and Waldum’s title reflects that: “Built From Resources of the Prairie.”

The barn is constructed from prairie rock. The artist uses a winter evening, with the sun falling and the moon rising, for a scene that also illustrates the vastness of the prairie.

“You’re seeing two kind of extremes,” he said.

Schuster’s favorite painting by Waldum isn’t a mountain scene or waterway, but it’s moving nonetheless.

“Wyodak, I just love that piece,” Schuster said.

He’s known Waldum since 1983 and said the show opening Sunday has been two years in the making.

Wyodak is one of the new pieces Waldum created for the show. It pictures the power plant east of Gillette in an early morning light with its angular industrial construction. Schuster sees a combination of some of Waldum’s favorite artists — Claude Monet, Thomas Moran and Edgar Dega — in the image.

“I just think it’s a Monet scene,” Schuster said. “It’s Wyoming, an industrial complex and there’s serenity too. … It’s just a glorious piece.”

In fact, Schuster said there isn’t a painting of the 50 in the exhibit he doesn’t like.

“That rascal (Waldum) just about did too many (pieces),” he said.

Three of Waldum’s pieces wouldn’t fit in the gallery. Those are in the museum store. Among the pieces are two Waldum painted of the Brinton barn in the winter and spring.

Schuster expects this show to be popular. Waldum is one of two local artists who will have shows in the museum at the same time. The other is Carrie Ballantyne, whose show also continues through July 15.

What’s next?

Schuster tells the story of the day Waldum dropped off his 50 paintings.

“He wanted to redo the sky” in one painting for the exhibition, Schuster said. “He wanted to tone down the sky.”

Waldum hoped to have the piece back within a week.

Since the display was being set up the next morning, Schuster said no. So did the exhibition designers. No way.

“That’s the thing about Paul, he’s a real worker,” Schuster said.

Indeed.

Waldum has some other barns in Campbell County he’d like to paint and other projects already started in his notebook.

“I’ll be coming back to some of my stomping grounds,” he said.

One of those stomping grounds is the same ridge on the Wilson ranch where he painted “Last Trace of Snow in Northern Campbell County.” He’s been to that ridge five times during different seasons and loves what that scene reflects with the mountains in the distance. It shows the subtle beauty, myriad of colors and vastness of the plains.

In the spring, when the lupines emerge on Peggy and Craig Means’ ranch, he wants to capture that too.

He wants to return to the Daly Ranch when the yucca blooms.

He’d like to do a painting from the Thunder Basin area closer to Wright.

He also still wants to do more paintings in Weston County and he’s working on one involving the Powder River at moonrise that he just couldn’t finish in time for the show.

Those all likely will be destined for a show in Bozeman, Montana, opening Aug. 9, 2019.

“I put in a lot of observation hours and studying the light. That’s part of the fun,” Waldum said. “You look and there are those subtleties that are incredible.”

Waldum spent the past year creating 85 percent of the 50 paintings in the exhibit, which are all new.

It’s been such a fast pace that Waldum said he hasn’t felt retired until the past week, after he dropped off his work at the museum with much relief.

“The real challenge was to set the time and figure out the images,” he said. “Most of this show is Wyoming. I’m glad I could represent Campbell County well.”

He plans to do more paintings to reflect the subtle beauty of northeast Wyoming. His inspiration hasn’t waned, even as he now lives in another state.

In his art, he really hasn’t left this home behind.