FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports

SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE

Saturday

• EMS assist, 700 block Harrison Street, 1:15 p.m.

Sunday

• EMS assist, 1300 block Avoca Place, 3:55 p.m.

• Activated alarm, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 5:58 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, Jackson Street, 1:26 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 4:30 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:56 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 5:31 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 7:36 a.m.

• Medical, Sheridan Avenue, 8:11 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 8:11 a.m.

• Medical, Thomas Drive, 10:42 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:00 p.m.

• Medical, Gladstone Street, 1:45 p.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Place, 3:02 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 4:12 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:06 p.m.

• Trauma, Lookout Point Drive, 6:47 p.m.

• Trauma, Metz Road, 7:35 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 9:25 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:27 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 10:40 p.m.

Friday

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:15 a.m.

• Medical, Mydland Road, 10:03 a.m.

• Trauma, North Main Street, 12:02 p.m.

• Trauma, Long Drive, 12:11 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:04 p.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 3:06 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:31 p.m.

• Medical, Emerson Street, 5:16 p.m.

• Trauma, Warren Avenue, 5:53 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 6:21 p.m.

• Standby, Industrial Lane, 6:50 p.m.

• Standby, Victoria Street, 7:19 p.m.

• Medical, Parkside Court, 8:35 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 9:54 p.m.

Saturday

• Lift assist, West Fifth Street, 1:18 a.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 10:07 a.m.

• Medical, Harrison Street, 1:15 p.m.

• Trauma, Carl Street, 6:09 p.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Place, 8:13 p.m.

• Trauma, West 12th Street, 9:51 p.m.

• Trauma, West 12th Street, 10:14 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, Holmes Avenue, 2:11 a.m.

• Trauma, Shirley Cove, 3:15 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 6:40 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:18 a.m.

• Trauma, Emerson Street, 11:59 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:24 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:12 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Street, 3:53 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:45 p.m.

• Blood draw, West 13th Street, 4:53 p.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 8:17 p.m.

• Medical, Falcon Ridge Drive, 9:37 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Threats cold, Dunnuck Street, 12:18 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:09 a.m.

• Vandalism cold, Lewis Street, 10:03 a.m.

• Medical, Mydland Road, 10:02 a.m.

• Custody dispute, North Main Street, 10:13 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Industrial Drive, 10:28 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 11:14 a.m.

• Alarm burglar, Delphi Avenue, 11:28 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, St. and Exeter, 11:45 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 12:01 p.m.

• Weed violation, North Heights Road, 1:01 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 1:20 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West 12th Street, 1:39 p.m.

• Sex battery, Coffeen Avenue, 2:00 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 2:33 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Laclede Street, 3:05 p.m.

• Found property, East Works Street, 3:52 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 4:24 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 5:01 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 6:20 p.m.

• Barking dog, Fourth Avenue East, 8:06 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Main Street, 8:05 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 8:23 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 8:28 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Smith Street, 9:18 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 10:23 p.m.

• Harassment, Long Drive, 10:25 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 10:44 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Steffen Court, 11:20 p.m.

• Various use permit, West 5th Street, 8:33 a.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 8:35 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:46 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:46 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:46 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 11:53 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious circumstance, King Street, 12:31 a.m.

• Welfare check, Broadway Street, 1:28 a.m.

• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 1:32 a.m.

• 911 hang-up unknown, Martin Avenue, 2:08 a.m.

• Damaged property, King Street, 9:51 a.m.

• Battery; cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:36 a.m.

• Theft; cold, East Brundage Lane, 10:49 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:41 p.m.

• Barking dog, Birch Street, 3:42 p.m.

• Animal found, Avoca Court, 4:22 p.m.

• Barking dog, Coffeen Avenue, 5:28 p.m.

• Dog at large, Fourth Avenue East, 7:10 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Avenue and West, 7:53 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Avoca Avenue, 8:08 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 12th Street, 8:29 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 8:43 p.m.

• Threat, Avoca Place, 9:32 p.m.

• Domestic, Omarr Avenue, 9:33 p.m.

• Welfare check, Broadway Street, 11:54 p.m.

Sunday

• Assault – simple, North Main Street, 12:33 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:40 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:40 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:55 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 12:51 a.m.

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:58 a.m.

• Death investigation, Holmes Avenue, 2:10 a.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 7:58 a.m.

• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 8:25 a.m.

• Alarm;burglar, Scott Drive, 9:50 a.m.

• Dog at large, DeSmet Avenue, 10:11 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Big Horn Avenue, 11:38 a.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 12:53 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Jefferson Street,1:10 p.m.

• Drug – other, West 12th Street, 1:58 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 2:36 p.m.

• Mental subject, Highland Avenue, 3:49 p.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 4:17 p.m.

• Welfare check, Ponderosa Drive, 5:27 p.m.

• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 6:09 p.m.

• Domestic, West Eighth Street, 6:31 p.m.

• DUI-REDDI report, North Main Street, 7:47 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Broadway Street, 8:07 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 8:13 p.m.

• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 9:55 p.m.

• Welfare check, 11th Street, 9:55 p.m.

 

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Suspicious person, West Brundage Lane, 8:08 a.m.

• Warrant service, Red Fox Drive, 4:02 p.m.

• Warrant service, Upper Road, 5:50 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious person, Yonkee Avenue, 6:40 a.m.

• Damaged property, Whisper Lane, 5:10 p.m.

• DUI, Kleiber Drive, 6:33 p.m.

• Search and rescue, Tongue Canyon Road, 8:32 p.m.

• Domestic, Wagon Box Road, 9:35 p.m.

• Breach of peace, Harvey Lane, 9:58 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious circumstance, I90 EB, 6:26 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Zachary Ryan Brennan, 25, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Merret Lynn Schumacher, 47, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Skyler Chase Knotwell, 29, Encampment, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Lane Patrick Speakman, 20, Buffalo, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• Patricia Lynn Tolman, 53, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

Saturday

• Whitney Marie Kesner, 28, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Dawayne Allen Vandenhoek, 48, Dayton, failure to obey stop sign/DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Sunday

• Misty Rose Martin, 36, Banner, unlawful contract/interference with emergency calls, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Anthony Michael Cartier, 33, St. De’pere, WI, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SCSO.

• Adam Lee Godwin, 31, Sheridan, interference with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• Robert James Clabaugh, 62, Big Horn, Compulsory auto insurance, DWUI, driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance (plant form,

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 64

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 13

Number of releases for the weekend: 6

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 65

 

 

By |June 25th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS