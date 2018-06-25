SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Saturday

• EMS assist, 700 block Harrison Street, 1:15 p.m.

Sunday

• EMS assist, 1300 block Avoca Place, 3:55 p.m.

• Activated alarm, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 5:58 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, Jackson Street, 1:26 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 4:30 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:56 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 5:31 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 7:36 a.m.

• Medical, Sheridan Avenue, 8:11 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 8:11 a.m.

• Medical, Thomas Drive, 10:42 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:00 p.m.

• Medical, Gladstone Street, 1:45 p.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Place, 3:02 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 4:12 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:06 p.m.

• Trauma, Lookout Point Drive, 6:47 p.m.

• Trauma, Metz Road, 7:35 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 9:25 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:27 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 10:40 p.m.

Friday

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:15 a.m.

• Medical, Mydland Road, 10:03 a.m.

• Trauma, North Main Street, 12:02 p.m.

• Trauma, Long Drive, 12:11 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:04 p.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 3:06 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:31 p.m.

• Medical, Emerson Street, 5:16 p.m.

• Trauma, Warren Avenue, 5:53 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 6:21 p.m.

• Standby, Industrial Lane, 6:50 p.m.

• Standby, Victoria Street, 7:19 p.m.

• Medical, Parkside Court, 8:35 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 9:54 p.m.

Saturday

• Lift assist, West Fifth Street, 1:18 a.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 10:07 a.m.

• Medical, Harrison Street, 1:15 p.m.

• Trauma, Carl Street, 6:09 p.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Place, 8:13 p.m.

• Trauma, West 12th Street, 9:51 p.m.

• Trauma, West 12th Street, 10:14 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, Holmes Avenue, 2:11 a.m.

• Trauma, Shirley Cove, 3:15 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 6:40 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:18 a.m.

• Trauma, Emerson Street, 11:59 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:24 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:12 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Street, 3:53 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:45 p.m.

• Blood draw, West 13th Street, 4:53 p.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 8:17 p.m.

• Medical, Falcon Ridge Drive, 9:37 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Threats cold, Dunnuck Street, 12:18 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:09 a.m.

• Vandalism cold, Lewis Street, 10:03 a.m.

• Medical, Mydland Road, 10:02 a.m.

• Custody dispute, North Main Street, 10:13 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Industrial Drive, 10:28 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 11:14 a.m.

• Alarm burglar, Delphi Avenue, 11:28 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, St. and Exeter, 11:45 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 12:01 p.m.

• Weed violation, North Heights Road, 1:01 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 1:20 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West 12th Street, 1:39 p.m.

• Sex battery, Coffeen Avenue, 2:00 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 2:33 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Laclede Street, 3:05 p.m.

• Found property, East Works Street, 3:52 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 4:24 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 5:01 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 6:20 p.m.

• Barking dog, Fourth Avenue East, 8:06 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Main Street, 8:05 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 8:23 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 8:28 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Smith Street, 9:18 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 10:23 p.m.

• Harassment, Long Drive, 10:25 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 10:44 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Steffen Court, 11:20 p.m.

• Various use permit, West 5th Street, 8:33 a.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 8:35 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:46 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 11:53 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious circumstance, King Street, 12:31 a.m.

• Welfare check, Broadway Street, 1:28 a.m.

• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 1:32 a.m.

• 911 hang-up unknown, Martin Avenue, 2:08 a.m.

• Damaged property, King Street, 9:51 a.m.

• Battery; cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:36 a.m.

• Theft; cold, East Brundage Lane, 10:49 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:41 p.m.

• Barking dog, Birch Street, 3:42 p.m.

• Animal found, Avoca Court, 4:22 p.m.

• Barking dog, Coffeen Avenue, 5:28 p.m.

• Dog at large, Fourth Avenue East, 7:10 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Avenue and West, 7:53 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Avoca Avenue, 8:08 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 12th Street, 8:29 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 8:43 p.m.

• Threat, Avoca Place, 9:32 p.m.

• Domestic, Omarr Avenue, 9:33 p.m.

• Welfare check, Broadway Street, 11:54 p.m.

Sunday

• Assault – simple, North Main Street, 12:33 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:40 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:55 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 12:51 a.m.

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:58 a.m.

• Death investigation, Holmes Avenue, 2:10 a.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 7:58 a.m.

• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 8:25 a.m.

• Alarm;burglar, Scott Drive, 9:50 a.m.

• Dog at large, DeSmet Avenue, 10:11 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Big Horn Avenue, 11:38 a.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 12:53 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Jefferson Street,1:10 p.m.

• Drug – other, West 12th Street, 1:58 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 2:36 p.m.

• Mental subject, Highland Avenue, 3:49 p.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 4:17 p.m.

• Welfare check, Ponderosa Drive, 5:27 p.m.

• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 6:09 p.m.

• Domestic, West Eighth Street, 6:31 p.m.

• DUI-REDDI report, North Main Street, 7:47 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Broadway Street, 8:07 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 8:13 p.m.

• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 9:55 p.m.

• Welfare check, 11th Street, 9:55 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Suspicious person, West Brundage Lane, 8:08 a.m.

• Warrant service, Red Fox Drive, 4:02 p.m.

• Warrant service, Upper Road, 5:50 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious person, Yonkee Avenue, 6:40 a.m.

• Damaged property, Whisper Lane, 5:10 p.m.

• DUI, Kleiber Drive, 6:33 p.m.

• Search and rescue, Tongue Canyon Road, 8:32 p.m.

• Domestic, Wagon Box Road, 9:35 p.m.

• Breach of peace, Harvey Lane, 9:58 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious circumstance, I90 EB, 6:26 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Zachary Ryan Brennan, 25, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Merret Lynn Schumacher, 47, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Skyler Chase Knotwell, 29, Encampment, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Lane Patrick Speakman, 20, Buffalo, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• Patricia Lynn Tolman, 53, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

Saturday

• Whitney Marie Kesner, 28, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Dawayne Allen Vandenhoek, 48, Dayton, failure to obey stop sign/DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Sunday

• Misty Rose Martin, 36, Banner, unlawful contract/interference with emergency calls, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Anthony Michael Cartier, 33, St. De’pere, WI, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SCSO.

• Adam Lee Godwin, 31, Sheridan, interference with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• Robert James Clabaugh, 62, Big Horn, Compulsory auto insurance, DWUI, driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance (plant form,

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 64

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 13

Number of releases for the weekend: 6

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 65