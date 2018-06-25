FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

AAUW organizes recruitment event

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan branch of the American Association of University Women will host “Shape the Future Membership Campaign Event” Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. 

The event will take place at Wyoming Cattle and Creek Company. It will include appetizers and half-off drinks (no host). New members who sign up at the event will receive half off.

The AAUW’s mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. 

Both men and women are invited to the event.

For more information, contact Jolene Olson at (307) 672-5432.

Wyoming Cattle and Creek Company is located at 201 Broadway St.

