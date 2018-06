SHERIDAN — The Brinton Museum will host its annual fundraising gala Friday beginning at 6 p.m.

The event will include cocktails, dinner, music and dancing along with an auction of fine art and other items.

Tickets for the gala cost $125 per person.

For more information, see The Brinton Museum’s website at thebrintonmuseum.org.

The Brinton is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.