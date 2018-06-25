Elks Lodge 520 to make donations to local organizations

SHERIDAN — Members of Elks Lodge 520 will present one grant and two donations from the Hides for Vets program this week.

Wyoming Girls School will receive a grant for $2,000 to help with the school’s softball equipment and exercise program. A presentation will take place at the school’s gym at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Veterans Home of Wyoming in Buffalo will receive a $2,500 donation from the Hides for Vets program. A presentation will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

In addition, the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center will be receive a $2,500 donation. The group will meet at the VAMC auditorium at 11:45 a.m. and then go the the director’s suite for a noon presentation Thursday.