FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Elks Lodge 520 to make donations to local organizations

Home|News|Local News|Elks Lodge 520 to make donations to local organizations

SHERIDAN — Members of Elks Lodge 520 will present one grant and two donations from the Hides for Vets program this week.

Wyoming Girls School will receive a grant for $2,000 to help with the school’s softball equipment and exercise program. A presentation will take place at the school’s gym at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Veterans Home of Wyoming in Buffalo will receive a $2,500 donation from the Hides for Vets program. A presentation will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

In addition, the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center will be receive a $2,500 donation. The group will meet at the VAMC auditorium at 11:45 a.m. and then go the the director’s suite for a noon presentation Thursday.

By |June 25th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS