PBR stops in Sheridan

SHERIDAN — Professional Bull Riders made its way to Sheridan Friday night for the Forever West PBR. Forty cowboys on the Touring Pro Division, including 2017 world champion Jess Lockwood, competed for supremacy at a muddy Sheridan Fairgrounds.

Of the 40 competitors that started the event, 10 advanced to the short round. The short round portion of the competition wasn’t completed at press time.

Mason Lowe entered Friday leading the standings with six bulls ridden in nine attempts for 170 points. Lockwood came into Friday not far behind, having ridden four bulls in five attempts for 160 points, and Jorge Valdiviezo was positioned third with six bulls ridden in 10 attempts for 127.5 points. Both Lowe and Lockwood advanced to the short round Friday, while Valdiviezo didn’t compete.

The Touring Pro Division continues its season in North Dakota Saturday at the Bleacher Builders, LLC Touring Pro.