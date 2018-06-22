Support Miller’s actions

Re: Fluoride, city administrator

Rosie and I totally support Mayor Miller’s position on fluoride and the city administrator. Fluoride is a no brainer; we do not need to be putting a known neurotoxin in our water. The city administrator may be warranted but his duties and power need clarification.

Marty DaBell

Sheridan

Registered to vote? Why not?

Re: Wyoming Promise

Gubernatorial primaries are coming up Aug. 21, followed by a general election in November. Did you know that if you don’t vote at least every two years that you will be dropped from the voter rolls and would have to re-register before voting again? And did you know that the county election office is closed for more than two weeks just before election day? You can still register to vote on election day, but not from Aug. 6-20.

If you are a registered voter in Wyoming, then you should know about a bi-partisan finance reform initiative in the works to increase transparency by putting a stop to untraceable campaign contributions (i.e., “dark money”). Petitions for this initiative are being circulated by a small army of volunteers with Wyoming Promise.

To add your voice in support of this initiative, look for one of their volunteers outside your local post office, at Third Thursdays and other venues around town. Petitions are also available at these local businesses: CB Music, Kisling Law Office, Margo’s Pottery in Buffalo, Salon de Beaute, Sports Alley and Tarver Law Office.

If you are not registered to vote, what are you waiting for? It is a fast and painless process. Simply visit the second floor of the county courthouse and be sure to bring your Wyoming driver’s license.

Suzanne Beaudelaire

Sheridan

Leadership the issue

Re: Mayor, city council disagreement

The real problem with Mayor Miller not understanding his duties and responsibilities is a failure in leadership. It appears that state and local statutes are in place outlining his role, and the recent letter from our council members presented quite articulately (and I might add unanimously) a nice review of his responsibilities as well as his authorities.

His confusion and inability to lead our city through the structural change of adding a non-political city administrator position is cause for concern. As does claiming that the mayoral position, to be effective, requires it to be full time or an increased salary way outside norms of other similarly-sized Wyoming towns. Few publicly- elected officials make salaries commensurate to the efforts required to do the work of their elected office, and certainly if comparisons were made to comparable private sector positions, salaries would pale in comparison. And a small reminder, some make no salary at all. This is a serious facet of public service that Mayor Miller should contemplate. Additionally, the “bureaucracy” that our mayor complains about is more likely the checks and balances in place to protect our city from elected officials usurping their political authority. A self-serving attitude and a focus on more control and more money are not pillars of good leadership.

I applaud the city council for working with the city attorney making comparisons between Wyoming cities and their compensation packages. The Press reported that Cheyenne is the only city that employs a full-time mayor, and we can all do the math and agree that our population is significantly less. I encourage council members to continue thinking critically and to remain on task addressing the bigger issues facing our city. This will certainly help bridge the gap while a void of leadership exists in the mayor’s office.

Ruth A. Morton

Sheridan