Efficiency Commission prepares for implementation of cost-saving measures

SHERIDAN — The state’s Government Efficiency Commission met earlier this week to prepare for the implementation of a project designed to streamline government services and save the state money.

The commission was created last year by legislation that authorized the completion of a report to look for opportunities to save money by streamlining the state government. After putting together, a request for proposals, the Government Efficiency Commission hired the consulting firm Alvarez and Marsal to produce the report.

Alvarez and Marsal presented the state with a report that suggested it could save over $200 million by implementing efficiency measures. But Rep. Joe MacGuire, R-Casper, a member of the commission since last year, said realizing those savings would require the state to invest money into implementing the report’s recommendations.

“For example, if we invested about $10 million they felt we could save about $100 million,” MacGuire said. “And if we invested up to $23 million we could potentially save about $200 million.”

During the 2018 budget session, the Legislature passed a bill that extends the Government Efficiency Commission for another two years, expands its membership and provides $10 million in funding for the implementation of several of the suggestions identified in Alvarez and Marsal’s 2017 report.

Gail Symons, a Sheridan resident who the governor appointed to the commission last year, said the directors of four state agencies also presented the commission with efficiency projects they identified and initiated on their own based on the discussions the Alvarez and Marsal report sparked.

“I was very, very pleased with how they’ve taken what was done last year and ran with it,” Symons said.

The plans those agencies have explored ranged from conducting internal service reviews to developing plans for changing out old technology and limiting maintenance costs.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the commission received an update on an RFP the state put out for a consulting firm to assist the governor’s office with the implementation of some of the efficiency measures the Alvarez and Marsal report identified. According to Michelle Panos, a policy advisor in the governor’s office, the state is considering proposals from four firms.

The scope of work described in the RFP calls for the implementation of several efficiency measures suggested in the original Alvarez and Marsal report, including: implementing more shared services for state agencies, which will look to create departments for services such as finance or human resources that can assist several different agencies rather than each agency having its own department; developing regional service centers for school districts, which would allow districts to share and more efficiently deliver administrative services; conducting a statewide line of service review to identify roles with overlapping responsibilities; reviewing Medicaid billing for special education; and establishing a project management office that will implement efficiency measures and create procedures to evaluate and quantify their effect.

MacGuire stressed that while saving money is an important component of the project, it is also intended to make the state government function more effectively.

“There are some big opportunities here. Yes, we can save a lot of money and we can do it without hurting people,” MacGuire said. “Ultimately, the goal is to increase and make better the services that we provide to the state of Wyoming.”

MacGuire also said the process won’t be quick, but it is moving in the right direction.

The latest RFP, though, is more limited in scope than the legislation recommends and Panos said that is because the future of the efficiency initiative will largely depend on the state’s next governor. The initiative is headed by the governor’s office, which will allow the state’s next governor to expand or limit efficiency projects as he or she sees fit.

“We wanted to make sure that in the RFP, there was ample room for the next governor to pick up those other projects in the legislation, or if the next governor had ideas of his or her own, we wanted to make sure that this RFP had room to cover any of those as well,” Panos said.

Symons said she is optimistic the next governor will support the project. According to Symons, members of the commission have spoken with several of the gubernatorial candidates and all of the candidates they have spoken to said they supported the commission.

“The initial work is to identify what we currently have,” Symons said. “It’s gathering information so that whoever the new governor is will come to that office with significant evaluation so they can decide.”

The future of the efficiency project will also depend, to a lesser degree, on other elected positions that will change in the coming election. In particular, Symons said the state auditor will be crucial to the project going forward. Cynthia Cloud, the current auditor, is not seeking re-election.

“The state auditor’s office is responsible for paying all of the bills and doing all of the accounting for the state,” Symons said. “For this to be successful, we have to have clarity on what the true savings are.”

The governor’s office will select a consultant by September, though Panos said the selection could come as early as next month.