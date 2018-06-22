SCSD3 board considers pay raise for teachers next year

ARVADA — The Sheridan County School District 3 board of trustees talked about potential changes to next year’s budget during a special work session and meeting Wednesday evening.

The board discussed the 2018-19 fiscal year budget, which is projected to total around $3.7 million, about the same as this past year. The board did not take action but will approve a budget during next month’s meeting.

A base salary increase was the most notable budget change recommended to the board. SCSD3 superintendent Charles Auzqui said the recommended raise was $500 for full-time instructors, which would be a total of around $30,000. That money would either come out of funding for professional development or overall supplies.

Auzqui said even a small pay increase is a necessary step because SCSD3 has one of the lowest base salaries for teachers in the state at $41,000.

“In order to keep attracting, or even just keeping, some of our staff members, we need to start looking at how we can increase our base to make it more competitive with the districts around us,” Auzqui said.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for July 18.