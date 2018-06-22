Local court briefs

Sexual abuse case still scheduled for trial

SHERIDAN — Counsel for a man facing one count of first degree sexual abuse of a minor has three days to negotiate a plea deal or the case will continue to trial in July.

Blake Lindberg pleaded not guilty to felony sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree in 4th Judicial District Court during arraignment. He faces 25-50 years in prison for allegedly performing numerous sexual acts with a child January 2018.

Court documents said the 31-year-old man initially rejected the allegations against him. Eventually, an interview with law enforcement led to Lindberg mentioning he takes a sleeping aid at night and sometimes he does things in his sleep he doesn’t remember.

He later described some of his sexual actions with the child to law enforcement.

The state prosecution listed seven witnesses, including the victim, and seven exhibits to present if the case continues to trial. Defense counsel did not list any witnesses in its trial brief. Defense counsel did say plea negotiations are continuing for Lindberg.

Lindberg’s three-day trial will begin July 9.

Attempted voyeurist changes plea

SHERIDAN — Travis Michael Shields, who faced one count of attempted voyeurism in 4th Judicial District Court, changed his plea June 12.

Court documents said from March 29-30, Shields set up and used a video camera to record a female coworker in the bathroom at their place of work. Shields told law enforcement the female who worked in the office was attractive and he wanted to see her without clothing.

The officer’s review of the video captured by the motion-sensor camera indicated that the female had not yet used the restroom, but that the camera was working to record detected motion and had recorded the discovery of the camera. Early footage also revealed what was found to be Shields installing the camera in the bathroom.

Shields pleaded guilty to the amended charge of attempted voyeurism, now a misdemeanor, in exchange for a 180-day jail sentence with 90 days suspended and six months of unsupervised probation upon release.

Case dismissed for alleged aggravated assault

SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court dismissed the aggravated assault case for Jeremy Herrera after counsel was unable to maintain contact with the victim.

Court documents said officers responded to a home on East Burkitt Street in Sheridan Dec. 10, 2017, for possible shots fired. Upon arrival, officers observed Arthur Davis with a gun in his hand, which Davis claimed to have taken from Herrera after Herrera misfired while trying to clean the gun.

Court records state Herrera was intoxicated and could not stand on his own. Davis told officers he and Herrera got into a verbal disagreement earlier in the evening and he felt the gunshot was not an accident, but was “meant for him.”

The motion said state prosecutors have not been able to locate the victim after due diligence, but the state is aware that the victim has left the state and is reported to be in Alaska. He failed to respond to any attempts to communicate.

Judge John Fenn dismissed the case without prejudice June 13.

Trial continued for alleged involuntary manslaughter case

SHERIDAN — Counsel asked the trial and pretrial conference be continued for Jayson Zimmerman, who faces one count of involuntary manslaughter in 4th Judicial District Court.

Nearly two years after the death of a not even 6-month-old infant, Zimmerman faces imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine up to $10,000 for the felony offense.

Court documents said on July 11, 2015, officers and emergency medical technicians were dispatched to the 1500 block of Mydland Road for an infant not breathing. Zimmerman told officers he was trying to burp the baby when the baby went limp.

Zimmerman had been feeding the boy when the mother of the boy, Megan Portwine, went to Kmart.

Zimmerman said he saw formula come out of the baby’s mouth and he went limp. He then called Portwine to tell of the boy’s condition and she told him to call someone for help. Zimmerman then dialed 911 and dispatchers began walking him through CPR.

Officers were advised by Dr. Mary Bowers that there were signs of bleeding in the eyes which might suggest a subdural hematoma. After a CAT scan, Bowers found that there was evidence of a brain bleed and no sign of fractures or blunt force trauma. The child was then transported to the Denver Children’s Hospital where he died on July 13, 2015.

The Adams County, Colorado, coroner’s office completed the autopsy. Dr. Michael Arnall determined the cause of death to be a homicide.

At Zimmerman’s arraignment, the 38-year-old man pleaded not guilty.

Counsel asked that the pre-trial conference and trial dates be continued, as more time is needed for investigation, expert witness consultation and case review, witness designation, exchange of reports of designated expert witnesses and trial preparation.

The court granted the stipulated motion June 20.