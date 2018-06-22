Trident Theatre to offer ‘Master Class’

SHERIDAN — Trident Theatre will offer performances of “Master Class” by Terrence McNally starring Mary Jo Johnson as Maria Callas.

In the early 1970s, world famous opera star Maria Callas gave a series of master classes at the Juilliard School.

In these classes, Callas allowed students unique access to her perspective from a lifetime’s dedication to a singular art. In McNally’s Tony Award-winning play, the audience will get a glimpse of what one of these classes may have been like.

The play will feature Becky Bridger, Dan Cole, Jenni Reed, Ebenezer Eferobor and David Britton. It is directed by Aaron Odom.

The play will take place in the Mars Theater at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center on June 29-30 and July 6-7 at 7:30 p.m. and July 1 and 8 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at the WYO box office, online through wyotheater.com or by phone at (307) 672-9084. The cost is $12 per person.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.