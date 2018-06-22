Emmy Rose Hillius

Emmy Rose Hillius was born June 15, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce.

She was welcomed by parents Douglas and Cadence Hillius of Sheridan.

Her sibling is brother Braelyn Luckie.

Her grandparents are Randy and Gayle Sobotka of Sheridan and Linda Moyer of Gillette.

Kay Lorraine Rapp

Kay Lorraine Rapp was born June 16, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Jennifer and Daniel Rapp of Sheridan.

Her grandparents are Tom McIntyre and Cindy VanKirk of Casper and Bill and Pam Rapp of Sheridan.

Asher Gregory Alan Bunker

Asher Gregory Alan Bunker was born June 15, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Amanda Wesnitzer and Adam Bunker of Sheridan.

His sibling is sister Aira.

His grandparents are Joe Wesnitzer of Sheridan, Francine Bunker of Boynton Beach, Florida, and Gregory Bunker of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Malcolm Kendrick Gresham

Malcolm Kendrick Gresham was born June 16, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Dennis and Megan Gresham of Sheridan.

His sibling is brother Calvin.

His grandparents are Jack and Karen Kendrick of Sheridan, Gina Beck of Sheridan and Ron and Becky Gresham of Franktown, Colorado.