General education session planned for Dementia Friendly Wyoming

SHERIDAN — Dementia Friendly Wyoming will host a free general training session June 28 from 8-9 a.m. at 1 S. Scott St., Suite 2. 

The training will include information on how to recognize the signs of dementia, how to communicate with individuals with dementia and how to connect individuals and care partners to resources and assistance in the community.

Dementia Friendly Wyoming is part of The Hub on Smith and is dedicated to building an informed, inclusive community where people living with dementia and their care partners are valued and supported. 

For more information, call (307) 461-7134.

 

