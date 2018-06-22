Next performance from Bolshoi Ballet set for Tuesday

SHERIDAN — The next performance of the Bolshoi Ballet will feature “Coppelia” at 6 p.m. June 26 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

In the performance, Swanilda notices her fiancée Franz is infatuated with the beautiful Coppélia. Nearly breaking up the two sweethearts, Coppélia is not what she seems and Swanilda decides to teach Franz a lesson.

Tickets for the show cost $21 per adult and $11 per student. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at (307) 672-2431.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.