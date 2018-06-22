FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Next performance from Bolshoi Ballet set for Tuesday

Home|News|Local News|Next performance from Bolshoi Ballet set for Tuesday

SHERIDAN — The next performance of the Bolshoi Ballet will feature “Coppelia” at 6 p.m. June 26 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

In the performance, Swanilda notices her fiancée Franz is infatuated with the beautiful Coppélia. Nearly breaking up the two sweethearts, Coppélia is not what she seems and Swanilda decides to teach Franz a lesson.

Tickets for the show cost $21 per adult and $11 per student. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at (307) 672-2431.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.

 

By |June 22nd, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS