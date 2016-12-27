8th day of nonprofits: Wyoming Wing Civil Air Patrol

SHERIDAN — Formed Dec. 1, 1941, one week before the attack on Pearl Harbor, Wyoming Wing Civil Air Patrol has three main focuses for its cadets: leadership, emergency services and aerospace education.

The Air Patrol uses the U.S. Air Force rank and grade system for cadets to learn leadership skills as they rise through the ranks, said Public Affairs Officer, 1st Lt. Kristen Marcus.

“That’s to work on teaching young people the value of being a leader and how to be a leader,” Marcus said, “and to eventually be leaders in the community.”

She said the emergency service training sparked her interest to join. Cadets receive training including first aid and CPR to eventually be ground team members with search and rescue. There’s also mission scanner certification so they can be the eyes in the skies during missions.

Marcus said that in aerospace training, cadets learn flight mechanics for everything from hot air balloons to rockets. During this time they have the opportunity to do five hands-on flights in a Cessna 182 Skylane airplane as well as in a glider. She said at 18, cadets could come out of Civil Air Patrol with a full solo pilot license for a fraction of what it would cost.

Though she doesn’t know firsthand, Marcus said she’s heard that flying in the mountains is more difficult than other regions, making this training even more beneficial for Sheridan, and a skill highly sought after.

“We have our own airport,” Marcus said. “How many of these kids could possibly come back and be pilots for this area? They would grow up learning how to fly in these mountains.”

Marcus said the best way to help is to just get the word out. She said they want to spread the word of what cadets can do, the type of training they can receive and the possibilities that the Civil Air Patrol opens up for their futures. The Civil Air Patrol is also looking to welcome more senior members to the squadron to help with activities.

More than anything, Marcus said the Civil Air Patrol is an asset because of the values it instills in its cadets about selflessness and community.

“It is another youth organization committed to teaching our kids how to be respectful,” Marcus said. “How to be giving of themselves, of their time and their expertise and their talents — and then you know, in the way of search and rescue, in the way of helping people.”