Troopers drop two in Billings

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers’ inability to close games came up to bite them again Wednesday. Rapid City Post 320 rallied for three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to steal a 4-3 victory in Billings. The Troopers also dropped a 3-0 decision against the Billings Royals.

Jacob Boint did all he could against Rapid City, throwing five innings and surrendering zero earned runs on three hits with three strikeouts. He also logged three hits and three RBIs at the plate.

Austin Borzenski came on in a relief and took the loss after throwing 2 2/3 innings in which he yielded zero earned runs on four hits. Two errors, one in the eighth frame, cost Sheridan dearly.

The Royals had their way with the Troopers Wednesday night. Sheridan starter Caeden Sargent traversed 5 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs on 12 hits with a pair of strikeouts. Quinn McCafferty recorded two hits to lead Sheridan batters.

Sheridan, which dropped to 11-24 on the season, travels to Laurel Thursday.